NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $58,000 in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $205.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.20 and a 200 day moving average of $223.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $165.56 and a 1 year high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.77%.

Snap-on announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

