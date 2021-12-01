NuWave Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,378 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 28,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 15,522 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 25,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.45.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average is $52.14. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

