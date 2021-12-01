Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 76 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Cintas by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.70.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $422.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $421.09 and its 200 day moving average is $393.98. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $314.62 and a 12 month high of $452.74.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 35.95%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.