NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $164,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 364 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $4,524,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $498.73.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $539.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $488.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $560.78. The company has a market capitalization of $238.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.