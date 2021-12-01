Total Access Communication Public (OTCMKTS:TACYY) Trading 1.9% Higher

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TACYY) shares traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $5.97. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $5.47.

Total Access Communication Public Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TACYY)

Total Access Communication Public Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include prepaid and postpaid packages, aircards, handsets, and accessories. It operates through the Mobile Telephone Service and Related Services; and Sales of Handsets and Starter Kits segments.

