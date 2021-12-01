AB Science (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Trading Down 3.4%

AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.53 and last traded at $13.53. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average is $14.62.

AB Science Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABSCF)

AB Science SA engages in the research, development, and sales of protein kinase inhibitor drugs. It develops pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer, neurological, and inflammatory diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes Masitinib and AB8939. The company was founded by Alain Moussy and Jean-Pierre Kinet on July 11, 2001 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

