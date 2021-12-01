Blackmoon (BMC) Price Reaches $0.0472 on Exchanges

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. One Blackmoon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0472 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blackmoon has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Blackmoon has a total market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $757.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00046313 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.55 or 0.00241896 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007811 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00088601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Blackmoon Profile

BMC is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG . The official website for Blackmoon is www.blackmoon.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Blackmoon Crypto Platform is a one-stop solution for asset managers to create and manage tokenized funds, focusing on all the aspects of tokenized investment vehicles, from technology and infrastructure, to legal compliance and corporate structuring. Blackmoon Crypto is part of the Blackmoon Financial Group, a financial technology company founded in 2014. The Blackmoon Crypto token (BMC) is an Ethereum-based token that allows holders to register as Continuous Contributors to the Platform and to deposit BMCs in a depository wallet linked to their account. Each Continuous Contributor will receive a share of Fund tokens that operate on the Platform according to the policies specified by particular Funds. “

Blackmoon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blackmoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blackmoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

