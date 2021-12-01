Short Interest in BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Drops By 41.5%

BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the October 31st total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in BOQI International Medical during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BOQI International Medical during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in BOQI International Medical by 86.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOQI International Medical in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOQI International Medical in the second quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIMI opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72. BOQI International Medical has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. BOQI International Medical had a negative net margin of 25.47% and a negative return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter.

BOQI International Medical Company Profile

BIMI International Medical, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products. It deals with the retail and wholesale of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and other relates services. It intends to establish a chain of hospitals specializing in obstetrics and gynecology. The company was founded on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Chongqing, China.

