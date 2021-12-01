Bark & Co (BARK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Bark & Co (NYSE: BARK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/29/2021 – Bark & Co was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ORIGINAL BARK is a dog-centric company. It devoted to making dogs happy with the products, services and content. ORIGINAL BARK, formerly known as Northern Star Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

11/24/2021 – Bark & Co was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ORIGINAL BARK is a dog-centric company. It devoted to making dogs happy with the products, services and content. ORIGINAL BARK, formerly known as Northern Star Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

11/18/2021 – Bark & Co was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ORIGINAL BARK is a dog-centric company. It devoted to making dogs happy with the products, services and content. ORIGINAL BARK, formerly known as Northern Star Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

11/18/2021 – Bark & Co had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BARK stock opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60. Bark & Co has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $19.54.

In other Bark & Co news, insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of Bark & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $3,589,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in Bark & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Bark & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $738,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,629,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,554,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

