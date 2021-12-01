Streamr (DATA) Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 1st. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $118.15 million and approximately $18.56 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Streamr has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00046313 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.55 or 0.00241896 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007811 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00088601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

