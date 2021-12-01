Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Releases Earnings Results

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AIP stock opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. Arteris has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57.

AIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

