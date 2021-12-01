AscendEX (BitMax) Token (BTMX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $40.14 Million

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 1st. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a market cap of $1.32 billion and approximately $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can currently be bought for about $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00046043 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.49 or 0.00244306 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007849 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00088705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Profile

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

