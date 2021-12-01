Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.64.

PING stock opened at $23.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -46.69 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.10.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ping Identity news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $2,537,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,602,000 shares of company stock worth $322,865,060. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PING. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the second quarter valued at $27,597,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 30.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 18.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,461,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,159,000 after acquiring an additional 685,095 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 77.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,527,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,971,000 after acquiring an additional 665,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 136.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,039,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,531,000 after acquiring an additional 599,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

