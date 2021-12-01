RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) PT Lowered to $10.00

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) had its target price lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 242.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RedHill Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

RDHL opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.21. The firm has a market cap of $136.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.73. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 112.40% and a negative return on equity of 303.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 15.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

