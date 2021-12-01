Zacks Investment Research Lowers ENI (NYSE:E) to Hold

ENI (NYSE:E) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.10% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Eni’s constant efforts to expand upstream operations will go a long way in generating growth. Eni's production outlook seems bright with a discovery of huge oil resources in the first nine months of 2021. Thanks to the offshore Ivory Coast discovery, the firm recently revised its guidance for 2021 oil exploration resources. To lead the energy transition, Eni is focusing on renewables. Eni has an ambitious plan of reaching 60 gigawatts of installed renewable energy capacity by 2050, which is a massive improvement from its previous plan. However, the company’s balance sheet has more debt exposure. For the past five years, its long-term debt to capital ratio remained well above the industry average. Also, lower oil and gas production volumes have been affecting the company’s profitability. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

E has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ENI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NYSE E opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.68. ENI has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.70 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ENI will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,183,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,862,000 after acquiring an additional 75,677 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,070,156 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,627,000 after acquiring an additional 102,386 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 746,743 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,213,000 after acquiring an additional 41,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,608 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 361,003 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

