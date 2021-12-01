$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will announce $0.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.07. Booz Allen Hamilton reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Booz Allen Hamilton.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $83.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $75.15 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 605,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23,883 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.