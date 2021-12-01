MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MKTX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $492.71.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $352.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.47. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $341.50 and a 52-week high of $601.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MarketAxess by 65.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,190 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in MarketAxess by 13,403.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 606,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,019,000 after acquiring an additional 601,690 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in MarketAxess by 1,491.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 394,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,954,000 after acquiring an additional 369,685 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at about $59,651,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in MarketAxess by 11.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,960,000 after acquiring an additional 128,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.