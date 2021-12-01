Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Announces Dividend of GBX 4

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SHB stock opened at GBX 608 ($7.94) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.33, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54. Shaftesbury has a twelve month low of GBX 499 ($6.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 674.50 ($8.81). The company has a market cap of £2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 625.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 616.62.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHB shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 545 ($7.12) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shaftesbury currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 632.86 ($8.27).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

