2,987 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,697 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,400,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,343,000 after purchasing an additional 227,161 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,046,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,267,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,369,000 after purchasing an additional 420,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $74.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.44. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $44.91 and a 1 year high of $81.15. The company has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.19.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

