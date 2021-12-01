Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 687 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 185.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 58.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 170.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 183.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMC opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.04. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.05 and a 12 month high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

