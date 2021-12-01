199 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Bought by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 199 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 101.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 271,700 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Shopify by 38.8% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 594,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $869,817,000 after buying an additional 165,942 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 60.8% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 414,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $606,046,000 after buying an additional 156,824 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 13.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,781,399,000 after buying an additional 145,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 25.6% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 692,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,010,391,000 after buying an additional 140,913 shares during the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,432.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,621.78.

SHOP opened at $1,521.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $189.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,005.14 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,482.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,452.59.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

