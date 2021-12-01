Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 884 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CarMax by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,041,000 after buying an additional 1,795,132 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CarMax by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,451,000 after buying an additional 527,732 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CarMax by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,910,000 after buying an additional 431,920 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in CarMax by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,069,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,149,000 after buying an additional 334,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CarMax by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,134,000 after buying an additional 324,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

KMX opened at $141.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.74. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.29 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.00.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.17.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

