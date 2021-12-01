Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,878 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,007,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 45,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 60,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RGA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.56.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $94.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.08. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.22. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $134.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

