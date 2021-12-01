Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 7,327.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,338,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $570,456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226,513 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at $494,085,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,152,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,182 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,184,233,000 after acquiring an additional 966,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,244,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,035,000 after acquiring an additional 782,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

NYSE APH opened at $80.58 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $58.58 and a 1-year high of $86.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.91.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,300 shares of company stock worth $11,323,919 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.05.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.