Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,028 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,972,000 after purchasing an additional 304,823 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,844,000 after purchasing an additional 439,189 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,078,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,089,000 after purchasing an additional 58,840 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,066,000 after purchasing an additional 119,862 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis stock opened at $79.70 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.34 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

