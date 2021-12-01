Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $15,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

TT opened at $186.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $137.08 and a 12-month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

