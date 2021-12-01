Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 15,400 Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 50.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in Stellantis by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STLA opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 114.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12.

STLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Erste Group started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.