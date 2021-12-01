Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $300,000 Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 412.5% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 613.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $107.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.54. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.46 and a twelve month high of $111.54.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

