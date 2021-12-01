Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 66 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX opened at $529.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.86. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $353.74 and a 52 week high of $548.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $1.157 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

