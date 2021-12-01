Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DTE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 41.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in DTE Energy by 104.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy stock opened at $108.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.01%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.70.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Read More: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.