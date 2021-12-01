iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Acquired by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,938 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $284,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5,200.0% during the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 159,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 156,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000.

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $38.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.12. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

