Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 315 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,685 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.2% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $110,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $330.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $209.11 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 559,049 shares of company stock worth $189,721,672. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

