KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,499 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.1% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Apple by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after buying an additional 39,803 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Apple by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 13,028 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $165.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.79. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $165.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.