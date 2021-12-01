Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 545 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,500,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,428,492,000 after purchasing an additional 201,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ecolab by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,409,000 after acquiring an additional 587,269 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ecolab by 6.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,410,000 after acquiring an additional 292,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,285,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,197,000 after acquiring an additional 68,539 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ecolab by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,253,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $876,067,000 after acquiring an additional 208,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.91.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $221.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.55 and a 200 day moving average of $219.28. The company has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.15 and a 12-month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.66, for a total value of $1,395,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,208 shares of company stock worth $48,361,710. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

