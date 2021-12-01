AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 31,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 590.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.32.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $107.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.40. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

