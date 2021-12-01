Bartlett & Co. LLC Invests $40,000 in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 150.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energizer during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Energizer by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENR stock opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.88. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.12. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.14 and a 52 week high of $52.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

ENR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

