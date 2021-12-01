Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 17.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $594,000. First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 6.5% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 24.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. OTR Global lowered shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.85.

NYSE DG opened at $221.30 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.37.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

