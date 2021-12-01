Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

VOE stock opened at $142.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $115.46 and a 1 year high of $151.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

