NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 3,602 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 45.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 134.3% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 50.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 100.5% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $61.51.

NYSE UL opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $50.77 and a 52-week high of $61.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

