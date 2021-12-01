DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 280.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,208,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GPC opened at $127.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.64. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $93.62 and a 1-year high of $139.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

Separately, Stephens raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

