NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 116 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $88.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.88. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

