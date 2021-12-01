Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 23.5% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Nucor by 0.7% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 17.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.42.

NYSE NUE opened at $106.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.56. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $47.94 and a twelve month high of $128.81. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 9.69%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

