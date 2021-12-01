Unicly Hashmasks Collection (UMASK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,395.00

Unicly Hashmasks Collection (CURRENCY:UMASK) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 1st. One Unicly Hashmasks Collection coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0654 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly Hashmasks Collection has a market capitalization of $6.54 million and approximately $1,395.00 worth of Unicly Hashmasks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unicly Hashmasks Collection has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unicly Hashmasks Collection alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00065275 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00072676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00095650 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,659.40 or 0.08102274 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,924.68 or 0.97247873 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021834 BTC.

Unicly Hashmasks Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Hashmasks Collection’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Hashmasks Collection

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Hashmasks Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly Hashmasks Collection should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unicly Hashmasks Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly Hashmasks Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Hashmasks Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.