Master Contract Token (MCT) Trading Up 72.8% Over Last Week

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 72.8% higher against the dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $56,484.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

