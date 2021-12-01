The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the October 31st total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 637.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNWWF opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.00. North West has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $29.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NNWWF shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of North West from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on North West from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

