Coin2.1 Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges (C2)

Coin2.1 (CURRENCY:C2) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 1st. Coin2.1 has a total market capitalization of $89,872.09 and $11.00 worth of Coin2.1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin2.1 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Coin2.1 has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,281.91 or 0.97869059 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00047822 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006335 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00038676 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004507 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.10 or 0.00667918 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Coin2.1 Profile

Coin2.1 (C2) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2014. Coin2.1’s total supply is 133,273,764 coins and its circulating supply is 78,245,975 coins. Coin2.1’s official Twitter account is @Coin2Crypto . Coin2.1’s official website is www.coin2.us

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin 2.0 is a pure proof of stake coin with 60000000 total coins and an annual variable interest rate that decreases from 30% in y1 to 2% in y5. “

Buying and Selling Coin2.1

