Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL) Announces Final Dividend of $0.26

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Aristocrat Leisure’s previous final dividend of $0.10.
The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.74.
About Aristocrat Leisure
