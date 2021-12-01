Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL) Announces Final Dividend of $0.26

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Aristocrat Leisure’s previous final dividend of $0.10.

The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.74.

About Aristocrat Leisure

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of games and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers gaming content; and platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, digital social games, and casino management systems, as well as social web and mobile gaming services.

