Asset Dedication LLC Sells 306 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 30,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 37,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average is $39.00. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $40.61.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

