Asset Dedication LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $59,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $68.93 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.83. The firm has a market cap of $86.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

