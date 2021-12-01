Asset Dedication LLC Sells 156 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 657.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 61.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWSC opened at $80.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.90. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $59.14 and a 1-year high of $92.28.

